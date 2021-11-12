Morning News – November 12

Weather

Showers except a few flurries over higher terrain this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Tonight – Flurries except a few showers near Lake Superior early this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 90 active cases, and 5 hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Headed west? These highways are reported closed at 7:45 a.m.

Hwy 17 – Highway remains closed from the Manitoba Border to Sistonens Corners due to poor road and weather conditions. The highway was closed at 9:34 a.m. November 11th.

Hwy 11 – from Fort Frances to Shabaqua is closed due to weather conditions. Please avoid the area.

Hwy 71 – from Kenora to Fort Frances, Hwy is fully closed due to poor conditions.

Hwy 502 – is fully closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Please avoid the area.

Announcements:

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Indigenous Affairs; Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; and Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will be joined by Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, to make an important announcement on economic development in the North in Sault Ste. Marie at Algoma Steel at 12 Noon.