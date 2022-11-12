Nov 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending early this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -4. Wind chill -17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -8. Wind chill near -15.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 101 was closed just east of the Missinabie turnoff because of water over the road. The highway was closed at 1:20 p.m., and was reopened nearly 6 hours later at 7:32 p.m. Photo at the right shows the water over the highway, and taking the shoulder and some pavement with it.
- There were two collisions in the Wawa area overnight:
- Hwy 17 South of Wawa (eastbound lane & shoulder at Red Rock Lake-LSPP) at 12:17 a.m., and
- Hwy 17 North of Wawa (eastbound lane & shoulder at the first Catfish Creek Bridge) at 12:30 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Rainfall in Area Causes Problems - November 12, 2022
- Morning News – November 12 - November 12, 2022
- Morning News – November 11 - November 11, 2022