LAHTI, Ella Maria (nee Luhtanen)

Born December 12, 1921 in Kauhajoki, Finland passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre LTC, Wawa, Ontario on Friday, November 12, 2021 exactly one month shy of her 100th birthday.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Lahti (1993), They were married on August 2, 1942. Loving mother of Alli McCormick (Ric), Kathy Miller (Cliff) and the late Sylvia Girard-Keveren (2015) (late Michael). Proud Mummu to her grandchildren Rodney Girard (Sheila), Melanie Moisan (Tabatha), Carole Moisan, Julie Moisan (Angèle) and her great-grandchildren Vanessa, Emma-Lee, Dexter, Xavier and Maddie. Dear daughter of the late Nik and Fanni Luhtanen. Dear sister of the late Matti Luhtanen (2018) (late Vuokko), and the late Lawrence Luhtanen (2021) (Louise).

Ella was a lifetime member of the Timmins and District Hospital Auxiliary (formerly St. Mary’s Hospital) and a former active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, South Porcupine. Ella was a “tough cookie” right to the end.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Timmins.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their wonderful care and compassion during her stay and especially over the last two weeks. Also, a special thank you to Dr. C. Stamler and Matt Trudeau.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or to the Kulta Koti would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 705-856-7340. www.kerrryfuneralhome.ca

“And now the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I’ll say it clear

I’ll state my case of which I’m certain

I’ve lived a life that’s full

I’ve travelled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way.”

-Frank Sinatra (also born December 12th)