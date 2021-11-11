Special Weather Statement (Marathon – Schreiber)

5:57 PM EST Thursday 11 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

A messy mix of weather expected into Friday.

A low pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of northern Ontario. Precipitation will continue and switch over to snow Friday morning before slowly easing late Friday.

Throughout the event, rain is forecast for communities closer to Lake Superior while higher elevations inland may see precipitation in the form of snow.

By Friday evening, snowfall accumulations inland could range up to 5 cm.

