Morning News – November 11

Weather

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Rain showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Showers ending after midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The Wawa Remembrance Day Service will take place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre at 11 a.m. There will not be a parade or service at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Park.

Announcements:

Premier Doug Ford will host Ontario’s Ceremony of Remembrance to honour the bravery, courage and sacrifice of past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces at Ontario Veterans’ Memorial Queen’s Park, Toronto at 10:45 a.m.