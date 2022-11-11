Morning News – November 11

Nov 11, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Rain mixed with freezing rain and ice pellets ending this morning then cloudy and 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Light snow beginning late this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The cold wet rain, freezing rain and snow is to be expected at this time of the year. However, there is a bright light for those who will be seeking the sun during the winter – Sunwing is resuming flights to Cuba from SSM with weekly flights beginning in mid-December.
- Starting next week (November 15) Wawa shoppers in the Soo should remember to bring their shopping bags. Single use checkout bags will no longer be available, however, produce bags and bags for loose nuts/candy will still be available.
- Motorists may see improved safety on Highway 1. Yesterday, a request for proposals (RFP) for a 2+1 highway pilot on Highway 11 north of North Bay was issued. A 2+1 highway is a three-lane highway with a centre passing lane that changes direction approximately every two to five kilometres. The two planned locations are
- Highway 11 from Sand Dam Road to Ellesmere Road (14 kilometres)
- Highway 11 from Highway 64 to Jumping Caribou Lake Road (16 kilometres)
