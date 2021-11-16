BOUTHILLIER, Judith ‘Judy’ Mary (née Medynski)

1950-2021

It is with great sadness that the family announces her death in Sudbury on November 11, 2021, after a short, but tough fought battle with cancer.

Judy leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years Lucien and precious daughters Denise Bussineau (Lane) and Lisa Bouthillier (Dan Mayotte). Loving daughter of Peter and Betty Medynski, both predeceased). She will be lovingly remembered by her 4 grandsons Chris Bouthillier (Kristin), Dillon and Brandon Bussineau and Kyle Muise. She is survived by her siblings Fred Medynski (Nicole), Margaret Pennell (Melvin predeceased). She is also survived by her brothers-in-law George Bouthillier (Simone Fortin), Roger Bouthillier (Gisèle) and sisters-in-law Georgette Carrière (Jean) and Pauline Bouthillier. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Rita Lavoie (Louis).

Judy was born and raised in Sudbury, marrying Luc in 1968. The family moved to Wawa in the early 70’s where she worked at the Post Office then at Michipicoten High School as the Library secretary. She enjoyed camping on Whitefish Lake and many summer family visits to Sudbury. Judy and Luc returned to Sudbury in 1989 where she continued to enjoy camping at Cedar Grove and Post Creek Campgrounds. She enjoyed watching her grandsons play hockey and summer visits to Denise and Lane’s camp on the Magpie River. She also loved to watch Blue Jays baseball and too great pride in planting her spring flowers.

Judy loved spending time with her family and looked forward to hosting holiday dinners. She took pride in teaching her daughters to be fiercely independent.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at HSN ER department, the Northern Cancer Centre and 4th Floor South. They would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Maison McCulloch Hospice for their kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Julie, Josée and Brooke.

As per Judy’s wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation at this time. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maison McCulloch Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Simple Wishes of the North.