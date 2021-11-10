Breaking News

Crime Prevention Week Day 3 – Fraud Prevention (SSM Police)

 

Today we are sharing information on how to protect yourself from becoming a victim of Fraud or Identity Theft.

There are simple methods you can use to improve the security of your information.

  • If it sounds too good to be true it likely is.
  • If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of the call, email or communication, hang up or do not respond. It is not rude it is smart.
  • Never release any personal information over the phone or online to someone you do not know, including banking and social insurance information.
  • Use strong passwords for any online activity and change them regularly.

By following these simple tips, you will greatly reduce the odds of becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft.

SOURCE – Sault Ste. Marie Police Services

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*