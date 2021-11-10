Crime Prevention Week Day 3 – Fraud Prevention (SSM Police)

Today we are sharing information on how to protect yourself from becoming a victim of Fraud or Identity Theft.

There are simple methods you can use to improve the security of your information.

If it sounds too good to be true it likely is.

If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of the call, email or communication, hang up or do not respond. It is not rude it is smart.

Never release any personal information over the phone or online to someone you do not know, including banking and social insurance information.

Use strong passwords for any online activity and change them regularly.

By following these simple tips, you will greatly reduce the odds of becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft.

SOURCE – Sault Ste. Marie Police Services