Thunder Bay OPP investigate Single vehicle Collision at Sistonen’s Corners

On November 3rd, 2021 at 4:46 pm a member of the Shabaqua Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 11-17 and Highway 102 intersection also known as Sistonen’s Corners, in the township of Dawson Road Lots.

Police attended the scene and determined a passenger vehicle had lost control on the off-ramp from Highway 102, went over the curb of the concrete island. The vehicle then crossed Highway 11-17, went over the steel barrier, and entered in to the East bound ditch of Highway 11-17.

As a result of this investigation the driver was charged under Section 154 of the Highway Traffic Act. The lone occupant was not injured in the collision.

This is the fourth collision at that intersection in the past two months. The OPP would like drivers to slow down and drive with care, especially when approaching an intersection.

The OPP are reminding drivers that with the colder weather approaching, drivers need to adjust their driving habits to suit the environment. This may include slowing down, adjusting distance between vehicles, or choosing not to travel at all.