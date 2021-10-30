Algoma Public Health (APH) is advising that individuals associated with Grand View Public School have tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, APH is conducting a careful investigation to identify close contacts. Examples of close contacts include household members, people who have been in direct physical contact or belong to the same classroom/cohort, and people who have spent more than 15 minutes together within 2 metres or 6 feet of each other, such as while sharing a meal. Brief interactions, like walking past someone in a hallway are not generally considered close contact situations. APH will notify all low risk and high risk contacts via letter to provide further guidance and direction. Due to the number of possible contacts and exposures, direction/instruction may take a couple of days.

APH reassures families from Grand View Public School that if they do not receive a low risk and/or high risk contact letter, their child is not considered a close contact of the person who tested positive for COVID-19, in which case APH does not recommend having their child tested unless they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

As a board we are working with APH and the school community to review and confirm important practices to protect yourself and others including:

Be fully vaccinated by receiving 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible

Always practice physical distancing

Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public settings

Wear a mask or face covering outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Anyone 12+ who needs a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment or show up at a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

For further information about ADSB’s Covid-19 protocols please visit www.adsb.on.ca. For more information about Covid-19 please visit the APH website at www.algomapublichealth.com.