Wawa Community Food Bank – Fall Update

The Wawa Community Food Bank wishes to thank the many individuals, organizations and businesses in our remarkably generous little town that have made donations during the summer and early fall months.

Our appreciation and thanks are extended to the following businesses, families and individuals who have supported the food bank with monetary donations, grocery items, or pet supplies: Janie Bedard, Debra Brown, Bev Charbonneau, Monique Gendron, Calvary Pentecostal Church (Clinton Moody and the Drop Zone Youth Group), Cindy Jozin and Green Cabin Pottery, Sue & Earl Kirby, Charlotte Konan, Lee-Ann Kraan, Loblaws, Launo Lumoa, Kaireen Morrison, Naturally Superior Adventures, J. Provost Contracting, Carole Pepper, Melanie Pilon, Ken Schneider, Dr. Danica Switzer, Hugette Szekley and Wesdome Gold Mines.

We would also like to give a shout out to the following individuals and/or businesses for their continued support: Red Apple Store and John’s Independent Grocer with product purchases, Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway for their contribution of bread products, Daniel Walker and JJAM FM for mentioning us daily and Wagging Tails Kennel for ensuring we have pet food for our client’s animal friends.

Thank you to the staff at John’s Independent Grocer for their help in making and selling pre-filled bags and to those who have purchased them to support us. Also, thank you to Jean Meloche and Monique Kryszewski for the large food donation and to Circle K for making it easy for us to purchase milk each week.

Our clients have enjoyed a variety of fresh produce over the last few months as result of donations from Justine Glover and the Community Garden and weekly donations from Patrica/Rob Reeves from The Thrift Barn.

We would like to express our appreciation to Josee and the staff at the Red Apple Store for the food drive campaign they held September 30 – October 8th. A total of $814 was collected in food and monetary donations.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic and rules surrounding indoor events, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Feed the Need again this year. We are hopeful that we can hold the event in the spring of 2022 and look forward to working with everyone to make this annual event a success.

We also recognize the anonymous donors who leave items in the donation bin inside the main door of the EDC Office at 96 Broadway Ave. or make payments on our account at John’s Independent Grocer.

We would like to thank all of our hard-working volunteers, including Helene Bekintis, Jackie Blanchet, Beverly Boyd, Margaret Chapman, Kathleen Cote, Debby Greely-Hogan, Monique Kryszewski, Kaireen Morrison, Stephanie Scheuermann, Dyanne Smart, Andy Stevens, Debra Tomas-Avis and Suzanne Tymchuk.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that every donation received is deeply appreciated and allows us to continue serving our community.

The above supporters have helped make life a little easier for others in our community.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

– in person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.

– email: [email protected]

– phone: (705) 852-1414

– mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!