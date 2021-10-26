École Ste-Marie (Azilda) closed until November 12, 2021

The health and safety of students and employees remains CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. Due to the declaration of COVID-19 cases at École Ste-Marie (Azilda) by Public Health Sudbury and Districts, ÉcoleSte-Marie will be closed until Friday, November 12, 2021. At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, November 15, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details.

We also wish to inform families that the daycare located at École Ste-Marie will remain open for children from 0 to 3 years of age but will not offer the before and after-school program.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 8 students from École Ste-Marie will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom. The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.