Sault College Honours Fall Graduates

Sault College is commemorating its amazing fall 2021 graduates with the release of its graduate website, which will feature ceremony video footage for each program and showcase Sault College fall graduates and their programs. The website will be available on October 28 at 7 p.m. and we encourage all graduates, families, friends and supporters to visit the website and take part in this experience! The website ceremony will be available until December 2021.

This fall, Sault College is celebrating more than 340 eligible graduates from the following program areas: Business, Continuing Education, Culinary and Hospitality, Engineering Technology, General Arts and Science, Health, Justice Studies, Natural Environment and Outdoor Studies, Salon and Spa Services, and Skilled Trades.

Convocation is one of the highlights of our academic year and although we are unable to celebrate convocation in our traditional way, the pride our College has for our graduates remains unchanged.

“It is with great pride that our College acknowledges and celebrates this incredible milestone and the dedication, commitment, and resiliency that led our graduates to this achievement,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College. “Whether their academic journey has come to an end or is continuing, the opportunities that await them are vast and I have confidence that they will persevere and thrive in this next chapter continuing to learn and grow in whatever path they choose. On behalf of Sault College, I extend sincere congratulations to all of our graduates and encourage our community members to visit the website and join us in congratulating them,” he added.

To share in our celebration, graduates and others can visit the website and share their accomplishments or those of others on social media by clicking on a graduate’s name and choosing from the social media icons on the page.

Congratulations to all of our graduates! Go share your amazing with the world!