Morning News – October 21

Weather

Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Low minus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 7 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

85,897 people (75.1%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (1:45 PM, October 20, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Today is ECE appreciation day!!

With Wawa’s need for long-term care… the government of Ontario has opened a new call for applications to develop long-term care homes, as part of its historic investment in long-term care development to deliver 30,000 net new beds over ten years. Everyone interested in building and redeveloping long-term care homes to apply, including existing non-profit, for-profit, and municipal long-term care operators, as well as organizations new to the long-term care sector.

Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant, and Sheref Sabawy, MPP for Mississauga-Erin Mills, to make an announcement about tackling Ontario’s labour shortage and supporting internationally-trained immigrants at 8:45 a.m.

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Deepak Anand, MPP for Mississauga – Malton, will make an announcement about investments to address agri-food sector labour challenges at 1:45 p.m. in Mississauga.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will be joined by Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique, Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure, and Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North to make an announcement at 2:30 in Orillia.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement at 3 p.m.