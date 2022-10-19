Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow. Local amount 2 cm over higher terrain. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +1. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -4. Wind chill -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Highway 144 was closed last night between Gogama and Timmins due to poor weather and road conditions.
- The first Indigenous-led Service Ontario at Serpent River First Nation, west of Sudbury, held it’s grand opening yesterday. Located at the Serpent River Trading Post, the facility has been open since August.
- FDC Foundation is offering to match every donation made to the NOSM University student financial aid will be matched up to $10 million. “We are hoping this gift will ignite support from other donors to alleviate student debt and encourage more students to pursue careers as future health-care professionals in Northern Ontario,” says the FDC Foundation.
- If you are headed to the Soo – did you know that any brand of used razor can now be recycled? Through the Gillette Free Recycling Program, you can drop off any brand of used razors to be recycled. The drop-off location is at the Canadian Red Cross, located at 15 Market Street.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau ) OPEN - October 19, 2022
- Morning News – October 19 - October 19, 2022
- Chapleau Bus Cancellations - October 19, 2022