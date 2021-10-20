Morning News – October 20

Weather

Cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Temperature falling to plus 2 this morning then rising. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

85,735 people (74.9%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (2:40 PM, October 18, 2021).

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is providing more than $3.3 million to help promote year-round sports tourism in the City of Thunder Bay. The funding will support five local projects and create jobs and economic growth in the Northwest; including the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre, Mount Baldy Ski Area, Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club, City of Thunder Bay to renovate and modernize Fort William Gardens and Fort William Curling Club in order to host the 2022 Canadian women’s curling championships, and the Lappe Ski Centre.

The new Ontario Business Registry has been launched. It provides business owners and not-for-profit operators with direct access to government services, available online 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The new Ontario Business Registry is integrated with the Canada Revenue Agency, enabling the identification of a business or not-for-profit corporation by a single business number, further streamlining administrative processes.

Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation, Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant and Christine Hogarth, MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, to make an announcement about support for couriers, truck drivers and delivery people at 9 a.m.