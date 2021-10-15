Morning News – October 15

Weather

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers changing to 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,915 people (74.2%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 4:00 PM, October 13, 2021).

News Tidbits:

The Sault Greyhounds won 6-3 over the Barrie Colts on Thursday night at Sadlon Arena in Barrie.

The Ontario government is providing $200,000 to help establish Kenora Bed ‘n’ Bale Inc., a new vacation destination in the City of Kenora. The funding will support the local tourism and hospitality sectors, strengthen the regional economy and help create new jobs.

On Friday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will deliver remarks at the 64th Annual Convention of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata-Carleton, Goldie Ghamari, MPP for Carleton and Jeremy Roberts, MPP for Ottawa West – Nepean, to make an announcement about job opportunities for newcomers in the Ottawa region at 9 a.m. in Ottawa.

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 9:15 in Kingston.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to provide an update on Ontario’s enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate and verification app at 11 a.m.

Doug Downey, Attorney General, will be joined by Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to make an announcement about opportunities for Ontario brewers at 12:30 at St. Jacob’s Market District in Woolwich.