Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 70 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers changing to 40% chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Fog patches overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -1.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- Good Luck to all the runners in the Wawa Trifecta today!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Maamwesying becomes a new Ontario Health Team - October 15, 2022
- Morning News – October 15 - October 15, 2022
- Morning News – October 14 - October 14, 2022