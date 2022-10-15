Morning News – October 15

Breaking News

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 70 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers changing to 40% chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Fog patches overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -1.

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

  • Good Luck to all the runners in the Wawa Trifecta today!
