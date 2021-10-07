Morning News – October 7

Weather – Fog Advisory



A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches. Low 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 9(1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,072 people (73.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:10 PM, October 6, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Porter Airlines has officially returned to all 18 of its year-round destinations October 6th, 2021, with the addition of Fredericton, Saint John, N.B., Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and Windsor. The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John’s, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Announcements:

Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, will be joined by Kay Matthews, CEO of the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association, and Todd Ladner, Chair of the Streetsville Business Improvement Association to make an announcement in support of people and businesses in Mississauga at 10 a.m.

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will make an announcement at a 1 p.m.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will be joined by Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga Mike Harris to make an announcement at 2:30 a.m. in Cambridge.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.