Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Rain showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Two areas north of Sudbury are showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Missanabie Cree First Nation (Chief Jason Gauthier), Brunswick House First Nation (Chief Renae Vanbuskirk) and Chapleau Cree First Nation (Chief Keith Corston) have filed a court case stating that they believe that the provincial government has allowed industrial activities, such as mining, clear-cutting and roadwork, to harm the province’s forests without consulting communities nearby. The replanting of selective species for future harvest (monoculture) has led to less diversity in the boreal forest.
- Manufacturing businesses in Thunder benefit from $2.1M in NOHFC funding. Ten businesses will share in funding,
- The search for Andrew Meadows, 43 has ended. He was found deceased in an area north of Thunder Bay.
Government Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by David Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister, to make an announcement about combatting the labour shortage in construction at 9 a.m. in Oakville,
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Hamilton.
Don’t Forget:
- The Legion Ladies Auxiliary (Sports) is holding their Spaghetti & Meatballs dinner tonight!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – October 6 - October 6, 2022
- Morning News – October 5 - October 5, 2022
- Morning News – October 4 - October 4, 2022