From the Branch – October 6

In October we all start doing our jobs as the Poppy Campaign will start on Friday 29th October. Our Poppy Chair Comrade Larry has secured the Arena and part of the ice surface for Remembrance Day Service on November 11th.

Our next Legion Membership Meeting will be on October 14th at 7:00 p.m.

So far the attendance at the lounge has been not too bad and the draws are still being played. Hopefully, we will get fewer restrictions soon and may have more events. Our Legion Ladies Auxiliary had luncheon on September 3oth, and we are looking forward to more as time goes on. Good Show Gals!

To all our Comrades sick at home. In the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.