SSM Police – One Charged Under Reopening Ontario Act

On September 22, 2021 officers charged one person with organizing an illegal gathering on May 22, 2021.

The investigation identified one person from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as having organized an illegal gathering in the area of Hughes Street on May 22, 2021. The charge of organizing the gathering falls under the Reopening Ontario Act.

A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000.