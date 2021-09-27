Men’s Night Golf – September 23

(63 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Spare – 30
2nd : Jeff Austin, Tanner Paddock, Joe McCoy – 34
3rd : Chris Crack, Frank Desmoulin, Spare – 34
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Shane Bukowski, John Simon, Sheldon Lacroix – 35
2nd : Kevin Auger, Andre Beddard, Chris Buckell – 36
3rd : Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Spare – 36
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Rob Vernier, Steve Jozin, Karl Benstead – 38
2nd : Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Andrew Chalykoff – 38
3rd : Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Gary Trudeau – 38
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Anders Dereski, Kyle Wood, Mike Lavergne – 38
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Jean Meloche, Ron Hale, Ray Duchesne – 39
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
7th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Joe McCoy
Northern Lights Ford $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Chris Buckell
Wawa Motor Inn $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Frank Desmoulin
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Dylan Buckell
Canadian Tire $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Dylan Buckell
Whitefish Lodge $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Shane Bukowski
Mission Motors $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Chris Crack
Men’s Night $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Anders Dereski
Subway .. $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Brandon Case
Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Mike Belanger
Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Chris Buckell
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Dean Domich
Winner of Cash Draw $31.50 : RJ Sedore
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,559.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4496.00 + $63.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt $78.00 – ($46.50 + $31.50) – NO WINNER – 3 putters for next week – Steve Jozin, Joe MCoy, Sheldon Lacroix – Putt off will happen September 30th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
- Men’s Night Golf – September 23 - September 27, 2021
- Ladies Night Golf – September 22 - September 24, 2021
- Senior’s Golf – September 20 - September 24, 2021