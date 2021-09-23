PUC Services is not affiliated with Sunwave or any door-to-door salespersons

For my Wawa readers, this is from the Soo’s PUC Services, but serves as a good reminder about door to door salespeople – selling water heaters, better prices for your electricity…

Please do not share your bill or any personal information with someone who comes to your door uninvited.

PUC Services has been receiving phone calls and emails from our customers reporting that salespeople from Southern Ontario are going door-to-door offering to sell solar panels. The salespeople are requesting to see the customer’s PUC bills as well.

PUC is not affiliated with Sunwave or any company that goes door-to-door selling products, nor would PUC show up at your home unannounced, asking to see your bill. We recommend that you never share your bill or any personal information with someone who comes to your door uninvited.

It is important to know that the provincial government recently changed the rules for door-to-door salespeople.

Certain products and services can no longer be offered or sold at your home unless you initiate the transaction (for example, by calling or emailing a business and asking them to come to your home for the purpose of entering into a contract.)

There are some exceptions, including instances where you already have a contract in place.

These restricted products and services include:

furnaces

air conditioners

air cleaners

air purifiers

water heaters

water treatment devices

water purifiers

water filters

water softeners

duct cleaning services

any good or service that performs or combines one or more of the above functions

Businesses will be able to enter into a contract at your home if you contact them ahead of time and invited them to your home for the purpose of buying or leasing one of the restricted products and services.

If you call for a repair, maintenance, an energy assessment, or any reason other than entering into a contract for one of these items and the business comes to your home, the business cannot enter into a new contract with you. They will only be able to leave information about the products and services they offer.

For more information, please see Door-to-door sales and home service contracts | ontario.ca