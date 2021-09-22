Algoma District School Board’s Virtual Remote Learning Update

This year, Algoma District School Board (ADSB) welcomes back 98% of our students to in-person learning for the 2021/2022 school year while 2% of our students have opted for virtual/remote learning. The elementary panel had 1.5% of students/families choosing virtual/remote learning, while in the secondary panel, 3.0% of students have chosen virtual/remote learning. These numbers reflect a return of 11.8% of students to in-person learning from last September (2020), when 13.8% of JK-12 students were virtual/remote.

This summer, ADSB requested that parents indicate their intention to opt out of in-person learning and advise the board by mid-August. They were asked to carefully consider a number of factors before making their decision including thinking about the family’s ability to support the supervision of online learners during the day. They were also asked to consider their child’s strengths as a learner and their ability to use technology independently for whole group and small group activities.

ADSB provided guidance to parents/guardians about virtual/remote learning expectations to support student engagement and success this year. For example, ensuring students are visible via the camera, supports full engagement as teachers can see and monitor students as they would in the physical classroom. Families were reminded about the importance of regular attendance and accessing the required materials in Edsby, ADSB’s learning management system. In addition, keys to success were provided in the areas of routines, resources and communication tips.

Families opting for virtual/remote learning have been reminded that the next opportunity to request a change back to in-person is January 2022 (for JK-Grade 8) or February 2022 (for Grade 9-12).