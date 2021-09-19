SIU Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Sault Ste. Marie

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early this morning in Sault Ste. Marie.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 3:41 a.m. on September 19, 2021, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service were dispatched to a residence on Pine Street North for a domestic situation.

At about 4:04 a.m., an officer was shot and officers discharged their firearms at the man.

The man was struck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.