NPI and SEO Launch Youth Out-Migration Survey in Northern Ontario

Are you a young adult between the ages of 16 and 30 living in Northern Ontario?

Société Économique de l’Ontario has partnered with Northern Policy Institute (NPI) to develop a survey that asks if young people want to stay in Northern Ontario and to gauge their interest in becoming an entrepreneur in their communities.

Youth out-migration in Northern Ontario has been an ongoing topic of discussion as the number of seniors continues to increase and the number of young people continues to decline in most Northern Ontario communities. The results from this survey will help inform and improve current efforts geared toward combatting youth out-migration in Northern communities and to understand how youth can contribute to the development of their community.

The retention of youth in northern communities is an important component of population growth and welcoming community efforts. This places a high degree of importance on attracting and keeping people in Northern Ontario.

The online survey will be available for 4 weeks from September 9th until October 7th, 2021.

If you are a young adult (age 16-30) in Northern Ontario and would like to share your views on your community, the survey can be completed within 7 to 10 minutes. Please answer the survey using one of the links below:

English Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/87VGJ68

French Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8C9Y59V

“Youth outmigration in Northern Ontario is not a new phenomenon, but understanding what motivates youth about their communities will continue to be vital,” said Mireille Dupuis, Project Officer, JeunInno of Société Économique de l’Ontario. “Working with youth over the past year on entrepreneurial programming has highlighted that they have big ideas – why not help put that into action?”