ZEDLACHER, Lynda (nee Inch)

Pillar of the community and lifelong Wawa resident, Lynda Zedlacher, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Lady Dunn Health Centre the morning of Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.

She is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband Peter Zedlacher Sr, who passed 28 years earlier.

Born March 15th, 1944, the youngest daughter of Hazel and Clarence Inch, Lynda is a graduate of Michipicoten High School in Wawa and Shaw Business College in Toronto. She met her Austrian husband when he moved to Wawa, and Lynda and Pete were married on December 2nd, 1967.

Together, Lynda and Peter ran ‘Pete’s Auto’ in Wawa, employing hundreds of people over the 43 years in service to the community. Knowing how important a full-service gas station was to the senior citizens of the town who couldn’t pump their own gas, and even though it was against the business’s financial well being, Lynda insisted the pumps remained a full-service until she retired in 2009.

On top of being a local businesswoman with the gas station, AVIS rent-a-car, Lynda also volunteered her time to the Police Service’s Board, Victim’s Services Board, Hillcrest Heights and the food bank to name a few. Lynda was also a caretaker. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband Peter after his health issues arose, her mother Hazel and her father Clarence as they each experienced their own health issues.

Lynda was a spark of joy who would light up a room, always aiming to make everyone around her happy. From the kids at the station to extended friends, Lynda made sure the people around her felt taken care of and loved.

She is preceded in death by her husband Peter, her mother Hazel, her father Clarence and her sister Arlene, and is survived by her only son, Peter Jr and her lifelong friends she has in Wawa, the town she cherished so very much.

Friends are invited to visit at the First United Church in Wawa on Friday October 1st, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment of her cremated remains will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Lynda’s family are incredibly grateful for the healthcare workers and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their kindness and professionalism during her last chapter. Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated. (https://www.ldhc.com/Foundation).

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.