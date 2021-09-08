Morning News – September 8

Weather –

Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Low 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 5 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:25 PM, September 1, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,804

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 6 1 5

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast region today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 72 2 1 11 58

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

News Tidbits:

This morning the NDP Candidates (Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Nadia Verrelli and Andréane Chénier) will unveil the platform for Northern Ontario.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.