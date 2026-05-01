Breaking News

Traffic Delays (Speckled Trout Creek/Agawa Bay)

May 1, 2026 at 17:44

photo by Zachari Berthiaume

There will be some minor traffic delays south of Wawa in the Agawa Bay area (Speckled Trout Creek) as a transport is being removed. The westbound lane is currently closed with two rotator wreckers working in tandem to remove a transport on its side.

Please drive with care.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*