Traffic Delays (Speckled Trout Creek/Agawa Bay)

May 1, 2026 at 17:44
There will be some minor traffic delays south of Wawa in the Agawa Bay area (Speckled Trout Creek) as a transport is being removed. The westbound lane is currently closed with two rotator wreckers working in tandem to remove a transport on its side.
Please drive with care.
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