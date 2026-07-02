Ladies Night – July 1st

Happy Canada Day! 87 Golfers. Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. Thank you to all of our sponsors, players, and volunteers.
1st FLIGHT:
1st – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos 35
2nd –Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 38
3rd –Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st – Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Heather Rainville 42
2nd –Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare 43
3rd –Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr 43
3rd FLIGHT:
1st – Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Heidi Trudeau 44
2nd –Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Spare 44
3rd –Monique Kryszewski, Andrea Curtis, Johanna Rowe 45
4th FLIGHT:
1st – Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare 47
2nd- Caroline Desgagne, Joanne Beland, Trudy Dunham 47
3rd- June Hardy, Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke 49
5th FLIGHT:
1st- Stacey Price, Sabrina White, Carol Lambert 51
2nd – Ashlee Pelletier, Christina Portis, Tania Case 51
3rd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella 51
6th FLIGHT:
1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 53
2nd –Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Spare 53
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Cassee Provost (Birdie)
Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Jen McLaughlin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Beth Vachon
Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Chrystal Morden
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Lise Noel
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Valerie Levesque (Birdie)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Diedre Dupuis
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Wendy Smith
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie)
Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Cassee Provost
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Diedre Dupuis
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Cassee Provost
Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Suzanne Lacasse
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Lise Bernath
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Sue Kirby
25ft putt – ($550 pot): Wendy Bonitzke, Nellie Harvey, Marcie DLF, Rebecca Goodmurphy, Norma Kauk, Andrea Curtis – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $600)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3980) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $4030)
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