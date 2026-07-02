Ladies Night – July 1st

Happy Canada Day! 87 Golfers. Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. Thank you to all of our sponsors, players, and volunteers.

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos 35

2nd –Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich 38

3rd –Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Heather Rainville 42

2nd –Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare 43

3rd –Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Heidi Trudeau 44

2nd –Lise Noel, Darlene Trovarello, Spare 44

3rd –Monique Kryszewski, Andrea Curtis, Johanna Rowe 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st – Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Spare 47

2nd- Caroline Desgagne, Joanne Beland, Trudy Dunham 47

3rd- June Hardy, Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke 49

5th FLIGHT:

1st- Stacey Price, Sabrina White, Carol Lambert 51

2nd – Ashlee Pelletier, Christina Portis, Tania Case 51

3rd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella 51

6th FLIGHT:

1st – Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait 53

2nd –Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Spare 53

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Cassee Provost (Birdie)

Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Jen McLaughlin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Beth Vachon

Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Chrystal Morden

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Lise Noel

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Valerie Levesque (Birdie)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Diedre Dupuis

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Lise Noel

Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Wendy Smith

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie)

Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Lise Noel

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Cassee Provost

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Diedre Dupuis

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Cassee Provost

Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Suzanne Lacasse

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Lise Bernath

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Sue Kirby

25ft putt – ($550 pot): Wendy Bonitzke, Nellie Harvey, Marcie DLF, Rebecca Goodmurphy, Norma Kauk, Andrea Curtis – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $600)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3980) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $4030)