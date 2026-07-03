Forest Fire Update – July 3

Northeast Region

Updated: July 2, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Timmins 16 is estimated at 3 hectares and is located east of highway 144 and south of highway 560, near Threecorner Lake. Aerial fire suppression teams actioned this wildland fire on Thursday afternoon. Two Ontario FireRanger crews are responding.

At the time of this update, there are 22 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, 1 is under control, and 17 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 2, 2026 at 18:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest region by the early evening of July 2.

At the time of this update there are 73 active wildland fires in the region. Of these fires, 20 are not under control, 4 fires are being held, 6 fires are under control and 43 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out over the past 24 hours.

Fires of note

Kasabonika Cluster

The Kasabonika weather station recorded 25.4 mm of rainfall over the previous 24 hours.

Observed fire behaviour has been low in the area due to wet weather.

9 FireRanger crews, 8 fire management personnel, 4 helicopters and 1 fixed wing aircraft have been assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster of Fires.

Additional FireRanger crews are expected to join the firefighting effort in the coming days.

Nipigon 16 (NIP016) is 1,474.2 hectares in size. The fire’s status remains not under control.

is 1,474.2 hectares in size. The fire’s status remains not under control. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and currently measuring 965 hectares.

is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation and currently measuring 965 hectares. There are 3 additional active fires in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 (NIP013) is not under control and has been remapped to 298.0 hectares Nipigon 14 (NIP014) is not under control at 2 hectares Nipigon 15 (NIP015) is not under control at 0.1 hectares.



NOTAM in place – Kasabonika Cluster

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation. This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake. Discovered in the late afternoon of June 30, high winds and dry conditions saw the fire quickly grow to its present size of 1,510 hectares.

is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake. Discovered in the late afternoon of June 30, high winds and dry conditions saw the fire quickly grow to its present size of 1,510 hectares. Low fire behaviour has continued throughout the day.

FireRangers are getting established on the fire line today. Additional crews will be added over the next few days.

Sioux Lookout 21 – Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 (SLK021) remains 357 hectares in size and is not under control.

remains 357 hectares in size and is not under control. Rain gauges in the SLK 021 fire area recorded 2-5 mm of rainfall throughout the day today, on top of additional rainfall in the previous 24 hours.

Crews have established hoseline along the majority of the fire’s northern perimeter.

The fire is approximately 9 kilometres south of the Wunnumin Lake First Nation Airport.

6 FireRanger crews and 3 helicopters are assigned to SLK 021.

NOTAM in effect – Sioux Lookout 21

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Sioux Lookout 21 fire near Wunnumin Lake First Nation. This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.