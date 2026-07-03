Ontario NDP – Ontario’s Temporary Science Centre is Incomplete and Inadequate

Dr. Adil Shamji, Member of Provincial Parliament for Don Valley East, released the following statement in response to an announcement of the official opening of a temporary Ontario Science Centre.

Two years after the sudden closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the Ford government is marking the official opening of a temporary location that is barely 15% the size of the original location and which hasn’t been finished yet.

It is remarkably on-brand for the Premier to deliver an experience that is incomplete, inadequate and inaccessible to thousands of people, while trying to convince those same people that they should be excited. Time and time again, he overpromises and underdelivers, ultimately trying to paint over his failures with flashy press conferences in the hopes that Ontarians will settle for less.

It is delusional to think that this temporary Science Centre could make a suitable alternative for the original location, which has defied the Premier’s false claims about an unsafe roof and has been a beloved institution for decades.

Ontarians don’t need a temporary Science Centre that’s a shadow of its former self, and they don’t need $1.2 billion wasted on a relocated one at Ontario Place. It’s time for a government that’s focused on their interests instead of special interests, and on preserving historic institutions like the Ontario Science Centre on Don Mills Road.