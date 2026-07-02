A Pathway to Happines – Three-day program reveals how to cultivate real happiness

At a time when happiness eludes many, Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting the public to attend their annual global convention series with the theme “Eternal Happiness.”

The Witnesses are one of the largest non-profit convention organizers in the world, and this year they will return to GFL Memorial Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario with a free, three-day program that explores how everlasting happiness can be achieved through spirituality founded on practical Bible principles.

“Wanting to be happy is something we all have in common.” said Simon Roberts, Regional Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “But how can we be happy when there is so much stress and uncertainty? This year’s convention helps us see how we can be truly happy and how we can actually stay happy no matter what we are dealing with.”

The timely event will draw more than 2,500 attendees to the city over the weekend beginning July 3rd, 2026.

The event is anticipated to provide significant economic activity for the area, as thousands of delegates support local hotels, restaurants and transportation services.

Additionally, the same program will be presented at 19 international conventions throughout the year. These large-scale events will be hosted in countries such as Portugal, South Africa, and Thailand and will welcome thousands of delegates from all over the world.

Along with Bible-based videos and interviews, the “Eternal Happiness” convention will present intriguing discourses with topics such as:

Abundant Happiness Forever — Is It Realistic?

Why Are You Anxious?

Have You Discovered the Treasure?

The much-anticipated Episodes 4, 5, and 6 of “The Good News According to Jesus” will debut on consecutive days of the convention. The 18-episode video series is an accurate depiction of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ and is based solely on the Gospel accounts. Episode 1 was released during the 2024 conventions and Episodes 2 and 3 in 2025. The Saturday program also includes a baptism.

Last year, Jehovah’s Witnesses hosted over 6,000 conventions in nearly 500 languages with the theme “Pure Worship.” This included 19 international conventions held in 13 countries. Over 12 million people attended.

To learn more about the “Eternal Happiness” convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions. No collections are ever taken.