Today at LSPP – Friday, July 3rd

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Tessa, Colin, and Terra to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: TREE APPRECIATION – Every tree has its own story to tell. To ‘hear’ it, all you need to do is pay attention. Take a moment to pause, appreciate their presence, their gifts, and the feelings they inspire. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BEAR – Welcome to bear country! Join Kelly and Anna in exploring the life of a bear through the changing seasons to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some bear-wise ways to camp while being guests in their home.