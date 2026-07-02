CSC Nouvelon awards Vision Scholarship to inspiring graduates

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to award its annual “Vision” scholarship to graduating students who have earned their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. Valued at $500, this distinction is presented to two graduates from each secondary school, as well as one graduate from Carrefour Options+. Recipients are selected by their school administration because they embody the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Students who are proudly Francophone and Catholic, equipped for the future by innovative and fulfilled staff.” The scholarships were presented to the recipients during the graduation ceremonies held at our schools in June 2026.

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Josée-Anne Burling and Lydia Raddon

ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Émilie Bouchard and Jean-Marc Robitaille

ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Mathieu Berthiaume and Calixa Lalonde

ÉSC La Renaissance (Espanola) Charlotte Gilbert and Julianna Grenier

ÉS Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie) Alston Richards and Leah Yule

Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Grace Bédard

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Christy Anoh and Travis Shamess

ÉS du Sacré-Coeur (Sudbury) Karlee Caruso and Greyson Pépin

ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Lexi Briscoe and Aiden-Nicholas Fillator

ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Loralee Casey and Jordan Chalykoff

“Surrounded by a school community that believes in them, these young people grow with heart, faith and determination. Their school experience reflects the strength of French-language Catholic education in shaping tomorrow’s leaders,” states Suzanne Salituri, Chair of CSC Nouvelon.

“Through the Vision scholarship, we recognize not only the academic achievement of our graduates, but also their dedication, leadership and ability to live out our core values. They represent the future of our Francophone and Catholic community, and we are incredibly proud of them,” adds Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon.