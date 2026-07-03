Friday Morning News – July 3

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- Incredibly a man has been pulled alive from the wreckage of a building in Venezuela, after earthquakes struck on June 24th. At least 2,295 people were killed in the earthquakes and more than 11,000 were injured. Tens of thousands of people are still missing.
- In response to the recent catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $20,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to get help to those affected as quickly as possible. Anyone wishing to support relief efforts can donate through the Canadian Red Cross Venezuela Earthquakes Appeal. Such donations will be matched by the Government of Canada, until July 14, 2026, to a maximum of $2 million.
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