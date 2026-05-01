Hwy 17 (Goulais River/Pine Shores Road) OPEN

ON511 is reporting that the highway is now open.

Hwy 17 is now open one lane (eastbound) at Pine Shores Road (Goulais River). There was a collision between a transport and a pickup earlier this afternoon (ON511 posted that the closure began at 12:35 p.m.). Ambulance, OPP and Fire (Searchmont and Goulais).

Firefighters are doing traffic control, with alternating lanes of travel. Please drive with care.