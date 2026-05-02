Chapleau Temporary Road Closures

May 2, 2026 at 18:43
Residents are advised that the following road segments are closed to all traffic due to flood barrier installation:
- Aberdeen Street South, from Oak Street to Fir Street
- Fir Street, from Aberdeen Street South to Lansdowne Street South
The Township will provide updates as conditions change. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.
Issued by Office of the CAO / Clerk Township of Chapleau
May 2, 2026
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