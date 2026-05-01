LSPP Delays opening of Backcountry & Hiking Trails UPDATED

The slow melt this year means that Lake Superior Provincial Park has delayed the opening of the backcountry to May 15th, 2026.

As of May 15th, 2026, the following is scheduled to be open:

Full Agawa Bay Campground

Rabbit Blanket Lake Campground

Backcountry Camping (including access to Gargantua Bay & Mijinemunshing Lake)

Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay

LSPP advises that all affected campsite reservation holders will be contacted and offered a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation without any penalty. In more positive news, the Agawa Bay Campground and Day Use Areas have opened as scheduled as of today!

Lake Superior Provincial Park has delayed the opening of the backcountry and hiking trails to May 8th, 2026 because of the amount of snow and ice that remains in the park.

All affected campsite reservation holders will be contacted and offered a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation without any penalty.

The Agawa Bay Campground and the following Day Use Areas will be opening as scheduled on May 1st, 2026: Agawa Bay

Sand River

Katherine Cove

Old Woman Bay