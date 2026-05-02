Flood Monitoring Update #5 — Township of Chapleau

May 1, 2026, 6:30 p.m.



The Township of Chapleau wishes to provide residents with an update regarding the ongoing monitoring of local water levels and the measures in place to protect our community.

Water Level Monitoring

Current status — as of Friday, May 1, 2026: the river level is approximately ½” above Stage 1. The Township continues to actively monitor the situation.

This afternoon, the Emergency Control Group convened to evaluate the current situation. The Group is now actively considering Stage 2 protocols, as the river level stands approximately 11 ½” below Stage 2. Should Stage 2 be reached, sandbags will be made available to residents of Chapleau who are located within the 100-year flood level map. The Township has also received a sandbagging machine from the Province of Ontario, which will significantly assist in sandbagging operations if required.

As a proactive measure, flood barriers will be installed on Saturday, May 2, on Aberdeen Street South and Riverside Drive, where water is encroaching on the roadway.

The Emergency Control Group is also seeking to build a volunteer list of residents willing to assist with sandbagging operations should deployment become necessary. Residents interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Township office at 705-864-1330 to have their names added to the volunteer list. Your support and community spirit would be greatly appreciated.

This spring has brought an exceptional amount of groundwater to our area, and even residents outside of designated flood zones may notice water in their basements. We encourage everyone to take a few simple precautions, such as moving irreplaceable items like family photos and keepsakes to higher ground.

Reminder: Prepare Your 72-Hour Emergency Kit

The Township takes this opportunity to remind all residents that, regardless of the season, every household should have a 72-hour emergency plan and supply reserve in place at all times. This includes water, food, medication, important documents, and other essential items for every member of your household.

https://www.ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency For guidance on building your emergency kit and household plans, visit Emergency Management Ontario at

The Township of Chapleau takes this situation very seriously. We are actively monitoring water levels and will implement the Emergency Plan if and when required. Residents will be kept well informed as the situation develops.

For more information, please contact the Township office at 705-864-1330.