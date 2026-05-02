Candidate nominations for Wawa Mayor, Council, and area French and English School Boards are now open for the 2026 municipal election. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, August 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. for the October election.

To run for any position, candidates must book an appointment at the Municipality of Wawa, complete the required forms and submit a filing fee of $100 to run for a Council or Trustee position or pay $200.00 to run for Mayor.

Nominations must be filed in person at the Wawa Municipal Building at 40 Broadway Avenue by appointment only. Information about the nomination process, including required forms, is available on-line at: https://www.wawa.cc/your-government/municipal-election-2026/

The Term of Office is from November 15, 2026, until the end of November 14, 2030. To run for the position of Mayor or Council you must be:

A Canadian citizen

At least 18 years of age

Reside in the Municipality of Wawa, or be an owner or tenant of land in the Municipality or the spouse of such a person

Not prohibited from voting under any law

Nomination appointments may be made with the Clerk’s Office by emailing [email protected] or calling 705-856-2244 ex 223.

Candidates should read the Municipal Elections Act, and Municipal Candidate Guide: https://www.ontario.ca/page/municipal-elections

Electors in Wawa are reminded to check that they are on the Voter’s List at www.registertovoteon.ca and update their school board support at www.mpac.ca/schoolsupport

Get ready to vote for your municipal leaders in October or run for an office.

https://www.wawa.cc/your-government/municipal-election-2026/

Call Maury O’Neill, CAO-Clerk, at 705-856-2244 ex. 223 [email protected]

GET READY TO VOTE IN 2026