Flood Monitoring Update #4 — Township of Chapleau

April 30, 2026, 6 p.m.





The Township of Chapleau wishes to provide residents with an update regarding the ongoing monitoring of local water levels and the measures in place to protect our community.

Water Level Monitoring

Current status — as of Thursday, April 30, 2026: the river level is approximately 1” below Stage 1. The Township continues to actively monitor the situation.

This afternoon, the Emergency Control Group convened to evaluate the current situation. The Group is now actively considering Stage 2 protocols, as the river level stands approximately 13” below Stage 2. Should Stage 2 be reached, sandbags will be made available to residents of Chapleau who are located within the 100-year flood level map. The Township has also received a sandbagging machine from the Province of Ontario, which will significantly assist in sandbagging operations if required.

As a proactive measure, the Emergency Control Group has submitted a request to Emergency Management Ontario (EMO) to inquire about the availability of flood barriers that could be deployed to Chapleau should Stage 2 be reached. Should an imminent flood situation arise, residents located within potential flood zones will be notified and will have the opportunity to request sandbags. The Township will communicate the details on how to obtain sandbags when required.

In the spirit of being proactive, the Emergency Control Group is seeking to build a list of volunteers who would be willing to assist with sandbagging operations should deployment become necessary. Residents interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Township office at 705-864-1330 to have their names added to the volunteer list. Your support and community spirit would be greatly appreciated.

Agency Coordination

The Township is in regular contact with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and Emergency Management Ontario (EMO) to monitor conditions and coordinate response efforts as needed.

The Township of Chapleau takes this situation very seriously. We are actively monitoring water levels and will implement the Emergency Plan if and when required. Residents will be kept well informed as the situation develops.

For more information, please contact the Township office at 705-864-1330.