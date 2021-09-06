Morning News – September 6

Weather –

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are eleven active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:25 PM, September 1, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,804

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 2 6

Sault Ste Marie 2 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the south side of Robertson Lake road near Karalash Corner. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 72 3 1 10 58

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.