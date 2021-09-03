Community Sign-Up Day and sod-turning ceremony for Dubreuilville Broadband

Dubreuilville’s newest community-owed internet service provider officially invited residents to Dubreuilville Broadband’s first community celebration, sign-up day and celebratory sod-turning ceremony.

With construction slated to begin September 20th, residents were invited to attend a community-wide celebration at Lacroix Home Hardware allowing residents to sign-up for residential and enterprise grade internet packages. Locally owned and operated, Dubreuilville Broadband, expects to offer over 10X the current speed at an affordable and competitive price, meeting the minimum service objective imposed by the Federal Government of 50/10 Mbps coverage.

Celebrations included a festive BBQ, complete with refreshments, cupcakes and more importantly a chance for residents to sign-up and have all of their questions answered about this exciting new project.

Community Network Partners will operate and service the network and has partnered with Trispec Communications Inc. to provide planning, design and project management and construction of the fiber access network. N1 Solutions, a full service business to business leader in Northern Ontario is also an integral project partner and will play a role in both project construction and as a local installation and customer service provider. Each project partner spoke about the importance and their involvement in the project.

“We are excited to partner on this project in Dubreuilville to provide the residents and businesses with broadband connectivity. Our innovative service offerings will help build and grow the infrastructure that will enable future development,” says Dan Hollingsworth, Vice-President of N1 Solutions Inc.

“Investing in a local fibre network is not only an investment in infrastructure, it is an investment in the residents of Dubreuilville,” says Mayor Beverly Nantel. “It will improve our educational offerings in the local schools, improve access to health care and assist our local industries with attracting a skilled and diverse workforce”.

Pre-Sales are strategically scheduled to coordinate with the official timeline for the Dubreuilville Broadband Network to be operational or “lit up” in Q1 2022. Presently, the timeline is fluid as it is based on the completion of the fiber backhaul (Fiber line on Highway 519). The timing of the two projects are planned so that they could dove-tail, allowing the Dubreuilville Broadband Network to be complete and operational as soon as the backhaul to the community is complete.

Chantal Croft, municipal councillor and Dubreuilville Sales Representative has supported this project since the beginning. Chantal, like many people living in small town northern Ontario, wears multiple hats and was happy explain, “This is an exciting day for Dubreuilville. A tremendous case study for community economic development. Our community has identified a problem, developed a local solution, developed local procurement policies, retained local dollars by hiring construction, support and sales and through it all built local capacity that we can use in the future”.

After the initial construction phase, the network will be a private network and will be closed to third party retail selling providers. The network will consist of both customer access and backhaul passive optical network fiber-optic broadband network access infrastructure.

With this investment the Corporation of the Township of Dubreuilville will become one of the first single-tier municipalities in rural Canada to own and operate its own fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network, positioning it as an attractive location for knowledge-based industries and residents who value affordable high speed connectivity along with a well-balanced life rooted in community.

ABOUT COMMUNITY NETWORK PARTNERS

Founded in 2020, Community Network Partners empowers municipalities and First Nation communities to develop, build and operate community based broadband networks.