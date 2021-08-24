Morning News – August 24

Weather

Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 16.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are eleven active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:13 PM, August 23, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 77,214

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 73.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Not under control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 4 2 4

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high across the region, with the exception of the far north which is showing a low to moderate hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 82 10 4 9 59

The fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Thunder Bay and Nipigon.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

The CF Snowbirds made the journey across Lake Superior yesterday afternoon from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste Marie. Before landing in the Soo, they passed over St. Joseph’s Island, the hometown of Captain Patrice Powis-Clement. They will be leaving the Soo this morning for Eastern Canada.

Sad to hear the Muio’s, who has been closed for a while is now up for sale.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging due to the short blueberry season this year. Bears have been seen in the Mission, Catfish Lake and yesterday afternoon a mother bear and her cub were at Young’s General Store.