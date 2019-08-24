Saturday Morning News – August 24

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low 8.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind light increasing to southeast 15 knots early this evening and to southeast 20 Sunday evening. Waves one-half metre or less building to one early this evening then subsiding to less than one-half metre near noon Sunday.

News Tidbits – Don Charbonneau will be joined by his daughter Dawn, son Jean-Noel and good friend guitarist Peter Harbocian to play at the Agawa Bay Visitor Center tonight at 7 p.m. This is a free event sponsored by The Friends of Lake Superior.