Morning News Tidbits – August 24

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 20. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight A few clouds. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 21, 2020

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Tested (1) 24,212 Positive 27 Negative 23,663 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 21, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on August 23. There are fourteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed.

Currently the fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the Northeast Region. A number of communities south of Hwy 11 North are maintaining a high hazard this afternoon: from the northern portion of the Wawa sector, across to Hearst and eastward including Smooth Rock Falls, Foleyet, Timmins and Kirkland Lake, as well as their surrounding areas.

There are 16 active fires in the Northwest Region. One fire is not under control, two fires are being held. One fire is under control and 12 fires are being observed. Three fires were declared out today.

The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the northwest with some high hazard areas persisting in the central Nipigon sector.