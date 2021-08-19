NOSM announces return to campus plan

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) announced plans today for returning to campus. Starting September 7, 2021, all on-campus activities for learners will resume at the medical school buildings in Thunder Bay and Sudbury.

The School will require all learners, researchers, faculty, staff, and visitors who intend to access the medical school buildings in Sudbury and Thunder Bay to have received their full vaccination or the first vaccine dose by September 7, 2021 and must be fully vaccinated by no later than October 7, 2021. These requirements are aligned with the advice of public health authorities across Northern Ontario, government directives and are consistent with NOSM’s peer organizations.

Everyone will be required to complete training and provide an attestation that they are vaccinated. Dr. Sarita Verma, Dean, President and CEO of NOSM reminds everyone of the importance of vaccination. “Vaccination protects us from COVID-19 and statistics show that most new cases are amongst those who are unvaccinated. Masking, hand washing and vaccination will keep the NOSM community, including our frontline physician teachers, resident doctors and learners safe while continuing to provide health care for Northerners.”