On August 18, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Batchewana Police Service and Goulais Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 North, Goulais Township involving two pickup trucks.
Investigation revealed that both trucks were northbound and the lead truck was slowing down to make a left turn when he was struck from behind.
The driver of the rear pickup truck, a 47-years-old from London, Ontario has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SSM OPP – Lay Charges in MVC that Closed Hwy 17 briefly this afternoon - August 18, 2021
- Federal Offender Wanted – Michael Leclair - August 16, 2021
- SSM OPP – Emergency Services respond after Aircraft Crash into Lake George - August 11, 2021