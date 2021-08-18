Breaking News

SSM OPP – Lay Charges in MVC that Closed Hwy 17 briefly this afternoon

On August 18, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Batchewana Police Service and Goulais Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 North, Goulais Township involving two pickup trucks.

 

Investigation revealed that both trucks were northbound and the lead truck was slowing down to make a left turn when he was struck from behind.

 

The driver of the rear pickup truck, a 47-years-old from London, Ontario has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*